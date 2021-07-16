Aide of suspected terrorists held

KOLKATA: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police arrested an associate of the arrested Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) members from Barasat on Wednesday night.



The associate of the JMB terrorists, Rahul Sen alias Rahul Kumar alias Lalau Sen, used to provide the arrested members necessary logistics support.

According to police, Sen used to provide logistics support to the members of the terror outfit here and also used to provide monetary support to the organisation through 'Hundi' channel so that their funds reach whenever and wherever required. Sources informed that Sen was a frequent vistor to Bangladesh as he married a woman there. It had been suspected that while travelling to the neighbouring country he came in contact with the JMB leaders and got involved in their activities.

Cops suspect that he is involved in the preparation of fake Indian documents like voter card, PAN Card, Aadhar Card along with other testimonials and providing those to the JMB Members. During the raid conducted at Sen's Barasat house, cops seized two laptops, an I-Pad, two mobile phones and some incriminating documents. Sen was close to the JMB terrorist Naziur Rahman alias Joseph alias Pavel alias Jayram Byapari. Rahman is the leader among the three JMB members arrested from Haridevpur on Sunday.

The three neo-Jamaat-ul- Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorists, arrested in Kolkata, were setting up terror modules in Bengal and might have links with Al-Qaeda and Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI), police said earlier.