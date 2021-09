KOLKATA: As Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) entered its 66th year of existence, the anniversary week was observed.



As part of the week-long celebrations, LIC donated daily essentials to the inmates of an old age home under the Birsa Ramkrishna Mission Math.

The event was attended by the regional manager of eastern zone, Bibekanada Pradhan and other dignatries.

Plantation of saplings was also conducted.