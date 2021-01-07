Ahead of vaccine roll out, 500 health workers trained in state

Kolkata: With COVID-19 vaccine set to be rolled out on January 13, the state government has already trained 500 health workers for administering the shots on recipients in the first phase.



Senior officials of the state Health department said the workers were trained for seven days at various state-run hospitals. Once the vaccine is rolled out, plans are there to train more of them.

The health workers

will visit various centres where the vaccine will be administered.

A senior official of the state government said: "Besides giving training on how to administer vaccines, the health workers will also keep a record of the people who are taking vaccines and guide them about precautionary measures."

Sources in the state government said based on the availability of the vaccine,

camps will be set up in various localities. Based on the age group of people, data will be created. Senior citizens will get priority.

Another senior health official said in the KMC wards, local councillors will coordinate with the health workers, while in districts, the District Magistrate and SP will coordinate with the health workers so that everyone's name is enlisted for the vaccine administration drive.

Health officials added that the Self-Help Groups would work closely with the health workers and prepare pamphlets to make people aware of the use of vaccines, its side effects and benefits.

According to officials of the state health department, the healthcare and frontline workers need not register themselves for the vaccination drive as their data has already been uploaded on the CoWIN vaccine delivery management system. The data of the other persons will have to be collected.