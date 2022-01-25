Ahead of Republic Day, Metro Rly beefs up security

KOLKATA: Metro Railway has strengthened security arrangements ahead of Republic Day on Monday.



"Metro RPF will arrange extra deployment in different stations in order to prevent any untoward incident at Metro premises and sensitive areas," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that checking and frisking of commuters will be strengthened at Metro stations with security gadgets like Hand Held Metal Detectors, Door Frame Metal Detectors, Baggage Scanners, etc.

Patrolling team will conduct checking of trains and tracks at night. Anti-sabotage checking will be conducted at stations, yards, carsheds and vital installations. Dog squad will also be deployed to conduct sudden anti-sabotage checkings. RPF staff in plain clothes will also monitor movement of anti-social elements and suspicious persons and take necessary action against them. Lady RPF teams will be deployed in stations as well as in running Metros to ensure safety and security of female passengers and children.Armed Quick Response Teams (QRT) will be ready for any emergency.