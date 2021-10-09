Ahead of Puja, KMC conducts food safety drive

kolkata: Ahead of Durga Puja, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is leaving no stones unturned to ensure quality food is served to the people dining in the restaurants.



KMC has started a food inspection drive, during which it found substandard semi-cooked food. It sent the food samples to the state-of-the-art food laboratory for examining the quality.

On Friday, Atin Ghosh, member of Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), inspected a few restaurants in EM Bypass to ensure maintenance of food safety guidelines by the eateries.

"Today, I have inspected three restaurants. In one of the restaurants, we found that the bread crumbs kept in the refrigerator did not have any tagging (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India). It also did not mention storage date. It will be sent to the state-of-the-art food laboratory," said Ghosh.He reiterated that a team of 7 to 8 KMC officials has been formed to conduct inspections in different wards to ensure that restaurants are not using oil twice for cooking different types of food, semi-cooked food are not of substandard quality and the ingredients are approved by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Action will be taken if the restaurants are found not abiding by food safety guidelines.