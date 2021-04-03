Ahead of polls, Sobhandeb begins door-to-door campaign

Kolkata: Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for Bhowanipore Assembly seat, began his door-to-door campaign on Friday.



Chattopadhyay, who is a four-time MLA, changed his constituency from Rashbehari to Bhowanipore. Previously Mamata Banerjee had contested from the Bhowanipore constituency.

Chattopadhyay visited houses on Benoy Bose Road, Bakul Bagan Road and Sarat Bose Road. A well-known figure in South Kolkata, he was greeted warmly by people. He urged them to vote for Trinamool Congress to support the all-round development carried out by Mamata Banerjee. Earlier, he took part in road shows.

Bhowanipore, a traditional Congress seat, had returned Mamata Banerjee twice. Later, the area shifted to Trinamool Congress. In 2019, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha candidate Mala Roy took a lead of over 3500 votes from Bhowanipore, which is a part of South Kolkata seat.

Chattopadhyay is confident of his victory. Trinamool leaders said there were some pockets in Bhowanipore which had voted for BJP in the 2015 Municipal elections and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP candidate from the seat is Rudranil Ghosh, a TMC turncoat. "BJP does not have any organisation in Bhowanipore and the party is depending on the sentiment of its followers," political analysts said.