Ahead of meeting CM, Tamang rules out truce with Gurung

Darjeeling: Dubbing Bimal Gurung as 'fugitive,' Binoy Tamang—the president of Gorkha Janmukti— Morcha ruled out chances of truce with the former ahead of his meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on November 3.



Tamang made the remark en route Kolkata, where he along with Anit Thapa, GJM (Binoy faction) general secretary, will be meeting the Chief Minister to discuss political stability and peace in the Hills, Terai and Dooars.

The ensuing meeting at Nabanna is of immense significance. According to political analysts, the meeting will shape the political future of the Hills. The political atmosphere of the Hills has become highly volatile with Gurung's sudden appearance in Kolkata on October 21, after being on the run since September 2017.

Responding on Gurung's sudden appearance, Tamang said: "Gurung is neither the subject nor the object of the meeting. He is just a fugitive. No one is above law. We will not share political or administrative platform with Gurung and his men."When questioned whether Gurung's return is a political threat to him, Tamang said: "He is not a political threat for us. We are a political threat for him. He is a political non-entity in the Hills and North Bengal."

Tamang claimed that the recent rallies that had been taken out in the Hills against Gurung's attempts to return display public resentment against the latter. Taking a jibe at the BJP, Tamang said: "Till Bimal Gurung was with the BJP, they remained silent. Now they are suddenly talking of more than 150 criminal cases pending against him. All this while, they were harboring him."