Ahead of KMC polls, TMC candidates intensify campaign

kolkata: With the civic election approaching, Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers are visiting every household urging people to vote for the party's nominee to carry on with the all round development of Kolkata.



The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election will be held on December 19. Trinamool Congress has not taken the poll lightly though the party had bagged 126 out of 144 seats in the civic election in 2015. Party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee already urged party workers not to indulge in violence and said stern action would be taken against those who would be found creating trouble.

For Mohun Kumar Gupta, coordinator of ward 17, the advantage is his bond with the people. He is perhaps one of those few ward coordinators, who are available round the clock. Gupta runs a well knit office, where people can lodge their grievances and their problems are addressed immediately. There are many by-lanes and narrow lanes in ward 17, in the past five years Gupta has ensured that garbage are cleaned everyday. There are many ill-maintained old dilapidated buildings in ward 17, which fall under Shyampukur Assembly seat. It is a part of north Kolkata Parliament constituency.

Throughout the year, Gupta goes out early in the morning to ensure that the roads are cleaned. In case drains clogged, he takes minimum time to clear them because he oversees the work carried out by KMC conservancy workers. Gupta knows the people of his area by name and people know that they will get him in times of need.

A devout follower of Netaji, it is said that Subhas Chandra used to visit his ancestral shop to have 'telebhaja' during the pre-Independence days. To maintain the tradition, 'telebhaja' is distributed free on January 23 to celebrate Netaji's birthday. The birthdays of great people are observed in the ward and their statues are garlanded. Cultural shows are held as a part of developing contact. The people of ward 17 are likely to return Gupta because of his sincerity and hard work.