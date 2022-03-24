Ahead of CM's visit to Hills, GJM demands scrapping of GTA

DARJEELING: Days before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the Darjeeling Hills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) has put up posters in Kalimpong and Darjeeling demanding scrapping of GTA and implementation of a fresh arrangement dubbed as the permanent political solution. The demands come at a time when the Government is all set to hold GTA elections.



"We do not want GTA elections. The only constitutional solution is a permanent political solution;" "The state government has to immediately hold talks for a permanent political solution for Hills, Terai and Dooars," read the posters put up by the youth wing of the GJM on Wednesday. The Chief Minister is likely to arrive at the Darjeeling district on March 27. "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently announced that GTA elections will soon be held. We vehemently oppose this. Our party stand is that GTA cannot resolve the Gorkha impasse, it has to be done through the PPS. GTA failed to bring about all round development of the Hill populace. If not Gorkhaland at least the State should implement the promised PPS and call for talks immediately," stated Uma Shankar Poudel, Spokesperson, GJM, Kalimpong.

Even Bimal Gurung, the GJM president had echoed similar sentiments in a letter to the Chief Minister recently.

"Good sense has prevailed finally and the GJM has realised that GTA cannot fulfill the aspiration of the Hills. GTA should immediately be scrapped" stated LM Lama, Vice President of the BJP Darjeeling district committee. However, his answer remained sketchy when asked whether the BJP would contest if GTA elections are held. "We are yet to decide on that," he added.

The Hill populace has repeatedly pointed fingers at the BJP for failing to live up to its commitment of implementing a permanent political solution till date along with inclusion of 11 Gorkhs sub communities in the Scheduled Tribe list.