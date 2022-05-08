Ahead of CM's tour to West Medinipur, administrative officials hold meeting

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress leaders along with the administrative officials held a meeting before the tour of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to West Medinipur.



Banerjee will hold administrative review an meeting on May 17. She will also meet the leaders of the party upto the block level on May 18.

This is for the first time that she will be meeting the local leaders after coming to power for the third consecutive time in 2021.

Ajit Maity, June Malliah and other party leaders were present at the meeting held at Pradyut Smriti Bhavan.

The MLAs and MPs of West Midnapore will be present at the meeting.

"There is great enthusiasm among the local leaders over Didi's visit", said Ajit Maity.

He said because of step motherly attitude of the Centre many projects had been facing problems.

The sabhadhipati of Zilla Parishad was present at the meeting.Banerjee had already said she would like to meet the booth level leaders and give them instructions

about how they should inform the people about various projects taken up by the state government.

They will have to build contacts with the people and listen to their grievances.

Banerjee is all set to make a transperant party and any one involved in corruption will be punished.

Abhishek Banerjee, national general-secretary of the party has started talking to the booth level leaders to strengthen the party. As the Panchayat election will be held in 2023, the party has asked the

leaders to pull up their socks and work in their areas.