Ahead of bypolls, CBI summons Partha Chatterjee

kolkata: Ahead of bypolls in the state, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary general Partha Chatterjee in connection with the investigation of I-core chit fund scam.



The senior Trinamool Congress leader, who is also a Cabinet Minister, has been asked to appear before the investigating officials on September 13 at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake.

The Central agency had summoned him during March in connection with the investigation of the same case.

However, he was unable to appear as Chatterjee was busy with election related works. Incidentally, Chatterjee once again has been summoned just before the by-elections.