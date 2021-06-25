Ahead of Budget Session, all-party meet on June 28

KOLKATA: Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay has convened an all-party meeting on Monday before commencement of the Assembly session. After the all-party meeting, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee to prepare the schedule of Assembly's day-to-day proceedings will be held.

The Budget Session of the Assembly will start from July 2. The session will start with the Governor's speech and political experts said with the strained relation between the Governor and the state government the former might refuse to read the speech prepared by the state government. Partha Chatterjee, minister for Parliamentary Affairs, is likely to place the Budget proposals for 2021-2022. Meanwhile, the nomination papers of all 20 MLAs from TMC and BJP for the Public Accounts Committee were found to be valid after scrutiny. The Speaker will nominate the chairman of the committee. This is for the first time since Independence that there will not be any Congress or Left Front MLA in the House.

Trinamool Congress with 212 MLAs (the MLA from Gosaba died recently of Covid) and BJP with 75 MLAs will be the key players.