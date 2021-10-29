Ahead of Abhishek's visit, TMC releases video showing BJP's misrule in Tripura

KOLKATA: On the eve of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's visit to Tripura, the party on Thursday released a video highlighting the failure of Biplab Deb government in Tripura and the reign of terror unleashed by the government there. Banerjee is scheduled to address a rally in Tripura on October 31.



The video shows how the BJP goons had attacked TMC workers and leaders in Tripura. Jaya Dutta, former Trinamool Chhatra Parishad president in Bengal and another youth leader Sudip Raha were allegedly beaten up by BJP-backed goons. They were brought to Kolkata and admitted to SSKM for treatment.

In a recent incident, BJP workers heckled Sushmita Dev, TMC Rajya Sabha MP, when she had gone there to take part in a party programme. Earlier the Tripura government had issued orders preventing Banerjee from holding rallies and finally clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC so that no rallies could be held till November 5.

In the video Trinamool highlighted how the BJP government had ruined the northeastern state. There is mounting unemployment. No development in the infrastructure sector has been carried out since the BJP has come to power.

Trinamool Congress is going to take part in the municipal polls that are scheduled to be held in Tripura in November. Abhishek has said over and again that Trinamool would oust BJP from Tripura during the state Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Abhishek on Thursday went to SSKM Hospital and met veteran party leader and state Panchyats minister Subrata Mukherjee.

Banerjee also paid a visit to Tripura Trinamool Congress leader Maman Khan who was brought to the city five days ago and admitted to the trauma centre of SSKM Hospital after being injured in Tripura.