Ahead of Abhishek's rally, TMC leaders hold meet in N 24-Pgns

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in North 24-Parganas held an organisational meeting and discussed how the rally on May 30, which will be addressed by party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, can be made successful.



Banerjee will address a rally at the Annapurna Cotton Mill ground in Shyamnagar on May 30. Veretan party leaders, including Saugata Roy, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Bratya Basu and Arjun Singh attended the meeting.

Party insiders said the main purpose was to strengthen the party's base before 2024 Lok Sabha election. The party will try its best to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats as much as possible.

With the purpose of strengthening the party's base across the state before the Panchayat election in 2023 and Lok Sabha poll in 2024, Mamata Banerjee has decided to hold workers' convention in the districts, where she will go to hold administrative review meeting.

She will visit Bankura and Purulia by the end of this month. She will address the leaders and workers of the party. Preparatory meetings are being held in Purulia and Bankura.

Former MLA of Taldangra Samir Chakraborty held meeting with party's grass root workers on Monday.

State Law minister Malay Ghatak held a meeting in Bankura on Sunday, which all the district leaders attended.

Meanwhile, the BJP has engaged Suvendu Adhikari to look after the Barrackpore organising district. He met party leaders in Salt Lake on Monday and is likely to meet the leaders in Barrackpore on Wednesday.

Reacting to Adhikari's appointment to supervise Barrackpore organising district, Arjun Singh said: "Every body in the district is welcome. We will have to wait to see what changes he can bring in the organisation of BJP to make it effective."