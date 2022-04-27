Agriculture fair held to inform farmers about state schemes

Balurghat: Agriculture Fair (Krishi Mela) was conducted at Majhian Agriculture Centre located just outskirts of Balurghat on Tuesday.

Agriculture officer of Majhian Agriculture Centre Dr Biswajit Goswami said that the main objective of the fair is to teach farmers about the use of technology, different projects undertaken by both the Central and the State governments.

"We were focusing on introducing modern farming technologies in the region. Despite providing quality seeds and saplings, the government is planning to provide accessories to farmers to be used for better farming," he said.According to him, the programme will benefit the local farmers for better employment. "The farmers in the region lack the modern farming technologies that have resulted in a fall in productivity in this district's agricultural sector. Our move was to educate the farmers through demonstrations about the latest technologies in farming and also to introduce credit schemes," he said.