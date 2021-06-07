Agri sector incurred losses of more than Rs 2400 cr due to Yaas: Report

Kolkata: With around 2.22 lakh hectares of agricultural land getting affected, the preliminary report prepared by the state Agriculture department revealed that the sector witnessed a loss of more than Rs 2400 crore due to Cyclone Yaas.



It is the sesame plantation that got mostly affected in the state. The report revealed that the sesame crop on 1.20 lakh hectare was badly affected.

Though a prior advisory issued by the department on May 19 helped in completion of the harvest of boro paddy using combine harvester machines, the same on 29063 hectares were affected. Similarly, peanut cultivation on 37964 hectare, pulses on 4329 hectare, maize on 5021 hectare, 22898 hectare, sunflower on 145 hectare and sugarcane on 577 hectare were affected.

It happened due to cyclone Yaas and its concurrent effects in eight districts including South and North 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Hooghly, Howrah, East Burdwan and Malda.

It is as per the preliminary report received and the quantum of loss would increase further with the department to receive the final report.

The state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay recently visited the worst affected areas including Nichkasba, Tikashi, Heria, and Khejuri in Kanthi I and II, Khejuri I and II and Ramnagar I and II blocks of East Midnapore. "Major portions of the agricultural land in these areas went under saline water. Besides major pumps, I have ensured use of another 150 small pumps to drain the water out of the fields as early as possible."

The minister also added: "I spoke to the local people and they have expressed their satisfaction with the prompt action taken by the department to help in receding water from agricultural land." He would also be handing over a report of the places he had visited on June 3 and 4 to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

It has been stated by the state Fisheries minister Akhil Giri that allegation of duping youths after assuring jobs cropped up when Adhikari was the minister of the Irrigation and Waterways department.