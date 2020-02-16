Agri minister to hold meeting with top officials for faster execution of land mutation

Kolkata: The state Agriculture minister Asish Banerjee is set to hold a meeting with top officials of the state Land and Land Reforms department for fast execution of mutation of lands to ensure cent per cent timely disbursement of cheques to beneficiaries of Krishak Bandhu prakalpa.



Krishak Bandhu prakalpa is one of the dream projects of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Under the scheme, farmers with one or more acre of landholding get Rs 5,000 per annum assistance in Rabi and Kharif season.

Family members also get compensation of Rs 2 lakh, in case of death of a farmer between 18-60 age group, under the same scheme.

In a bid to reap benefits of the scheme, a farmer needs to get the land mutated in his or her name. But during a recent review meeting on the scheme, cases have surfaced where the process of bringing some farmers under it are getting delayed as the plots are not mutated in their name.

"There are cases where it has been found that a farmer is undertaking agricultural activities on a plot which was mutated in the name of his or her father, who has expired. Therefore now it is needed to get the land mutated in the farmer's name to derive benefits of the Krishi Bandhu scheme," said the state Agriculture minister, adding that he will hold a meeting with officials of the state Land and Land Reforms department soon so that the mutation process of such lands can get completed at the earliest.

Banerjee held a meeting with senior officials of his department on February 14 at the state Secretariat, Nabanna, to review the implementation status of the project.

The matter related to the need for expediting the process of mutation of land for

such farmers has come up during the discussions in the meeting.

Based on the same, the state Agriculture minister is planning to hold a meeting with officials of the state Land and Land Reforms department.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed to ensure proper distribution of cheques under the scheme. Following her directions, block-wise review on implementation of the scheme has been undertaken in the meeting and the officials have been directed to distribute all cheques by the end of February," he said, adding that besides Krishak Bandhu, review of implementation of all other schemes for farmers has also taken place in the February 14 meeting.