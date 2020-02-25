Agri dept takes slew of measures to fight fall armyworm

Kolkata: The state Agriculture department has taken up all necessary measures to support farmers in fighting fall armyworm that heavily affects crops mainly the maize cultivation.



Farmers are being given demonstrations on the steps that need to be taken to fight the fall armyworm that originates from South America and have the capacity to damage 80 different crops including maize.

Demonstrations are being given in every block of the five districts — Murshidabad, Malda, Nadia, North Dinajpur and Cooch Behar.

The officials and experts of the department are visiting agricultural plots and giving demonstrations to farmers on the same. Demonstrations are being given on large areas of agricultural lands.

Pradip Majumdar, Agriculture advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said: "Demonstrations are being given to farmers on a large scale in all blocks of five districts. It is expected to help in checking the major loss of farmers."

Moreover, now the state Agriculture department has taken up the microbial formulation to fight the menace. It is helpful in many ways.

First of all, it can be administered on crops repeated times as no residue of the same remains that makes the process environment-friendly. Maize is used as fodder in poultry and for pisciculture as well. So the use of microbial formulation is preferred for the same.