Agnimitra Paul tests +ve

Kolkata: BJP women's wing president in the state, Agnimitra Paul tested positive for Covid. A well known designer in the state Paul announced on Sunday that she has been diagnosed with Covid and urged people who came in contact with her to undergo Covid tests.



Paul had recently attended her party programme at the BJP headquarter. Taking to social media Paul said: "I have been diagnosed as Covid Positive. I would request everyone who has met me in the last 5 days to get tested. Thank You."

Steps have been taken to identify those who have come in contact with her. She often tours various districts in the Covid situation to take part in her party campaign.