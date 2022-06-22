Agitation at Visva Bharati enters the second day
kolkata: The agitation of students in Visva Bharati demanding online examination entered the second day on Tuesday.
The VB authorities have issued a notification that examinations will be held offline.
The agitating students said in most of the universities across the country, examinations are being held online.
They shouted slogans against the university authorities and put the Siksha Bhavan under lock and key.
They said when the classes had been held online, the examination should also be held online.
It may be recalled that the students of Calcutta University had made similar agitation demanding that examination should be held on line.
However, the CU authorities had decided to hold examination off line.
Earlier, students from various departments of Visva Bharati staged demonstration within the university campus on Monday to fulfill their demands of online examination.
Visva Bharati University had to defer the examination due to students' agitation.
