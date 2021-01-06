Agency roped in to ensure jobs to SHGs, more than 60K people trained in the past 3 yrs

Kolkata: The state Self Help Group and Self Employment (SHG& SE) department has roped in an agency to ensure that the SHGs, who have already been trained by the department, get



employment.

According to sources, more than 60,000 people have been trained in the last 3 years. Out of them, 30,000 have been trained under Muktidhara project which is aimed at empowering the financially backward classes, especially women, and increase monthly earnings of each family by working out more means of earning livelihood.

"Most of these persons, who have been trained under Muktidhara, have already been employed. But, there are a few who are yet to get jobs or may have lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency will identify these unemployed people and co-ordinate with different departments like Fisheries, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture etc based on the respective trades they have been trained in and will provide them employment," a senior official of SHG&SE department

said.

The department will also assist them to derive the benefits of Swami Vivekananda Swanirbhar Karmasanasthan Prakalpa and get bank loans at a cheaper rate so that they can earn a livelihood.

The subjects for training are animal husbandry, fishery, garment-making, tailoring, beautician course, food processing, gardening, auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw driving, motor driving and repairing, TV, fridge and AC repairing, plumbing, electrician training, masonry, carpentry, mobile repairing, carpentry, hospitality and tourism, security guards, retail associates, among

others.

The department is presently organising the Rajya Sabala Mela at APC Park in Kankurgachi, which serves as a platform for self-help groups and small-scale entrepreneurs to exhibit and sell their goods.

The Rajya Sabala Mela started on January 3. It will continue till January 10. It has been combined with the Kolkata Sabala Mela with the department having budget constraints amid the pandemic situation.

Only 150 stalls have been set up at the Mela, which is half of the usual number of

stalls. In the previous years, the Rajya Sabala Mela was held at Salt Lake Central Park Ground. The Kolkata Sabala Mela was held at APC Park. "We are happy that the Fair, which is being held following COVID-19 protocols, is witnessing a good attendance,"

Sadhan Pande, SHG & SE minister said.