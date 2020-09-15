'Agencies will see to it that all roads are repaired before Durga Puja'

Kolkata: Chairman of Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim said on Tuesday that all major roads in the city under the maintenance of the civic body will be spruced up ahead of the Durga Puja. Hakim held a coordination meeting with concerned agencies like Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority, Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port (erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust ), Irrigation department, Public Works department that are responsible for maintaining some other thoroughfares in the city and asked them complete road repair before the Puja . All agencies have assured Hakim that they will do the needful. "We will ensure that people are not inconvenienced by any means during the Durga Puja due to battered roads that have suffered damages due to rain. All agencies will see to it that all roads are repaired before the pujas," said Hakim.



Hakim has also instructed to take up repair of the roads that have been dug up due to drainage infrastructural work of Kolkata Environmental Improvement Investment Programme (KEIIP)on an immediate basis. Tender has already been floated for repair of roads under the jurisdiction of KMC.

There are 150 roads under KMC, four under KMDA. 7 under PWD, 3 under Irrigation and 9 under the port authorities that are in need of repair.