Agartala civic poll: TMC fields 25 women candidates for 51 seats

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates, on Wednesday, filed nominations for the Agartala civic body elections to be held on Novenber 25. There are 51 seats in the Agartala civic body.



Interestingly, out of the 51 seats, the TMC fielded 25 women candidates.

It is for the first time that TMC is contesting the municipal election in Tripura.

Sushmita Dev, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member, said the people of Agartala had decided to oust the corrupt and anti-people BJP

government.

"No development work has been carried out in Agartala. Trinamool Congress, if voted to power, will carry all-round development in the city," she added.

Earlier, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee—while addressing a rally in Agartala—promised to end what he claimed was 'BJP's misrule' and said his party would follow Bengal's model of 'good governance' to deliver fruits of development to the people of the northeastern state.

Subol Bhowmick, chairperson, Trinamool Congress steering committee alleged BJP goons had unleashed a reign of terror in different areas in Tripura.

The miscreants had visited the houses of the candidates and threatened them not to file nominations.

"Today is a red-letter day in the history of Tripura when the candidates flouting the diktats of BJP goons had filed their nomination," he said.

As Trinaqmool Congress candidates filed nominations, there was excitement among people in Agartala.

Trinamool Congress supporters, holding banners and festoons, took the candidates to file

nominations.

They carried cut-outs of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Bhowmick alleged that in Khoai, Shantibazar and Bilonia, BJP-backed goons had attacked the houses of TMC supporters.

He further alleged that despite complaints, police did not take action against the miscreants.