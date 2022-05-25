Agarpara: Body of youth found in pond

kolkata: The body of a youth—who was missing for the past two days—was found in a pond in Agarpara of North 24-Parganas.



The youth identified as Bishal Das (26) was allegedly chased by police during a raid two days ago at a place of gambling and to evade arrest he jumped in the pond.

According to sources, Das was reportedly present at the spot where gambling was taking place near Usumpur Bottola area in Agarpara.

Two days ago cops from Ghola police station conducted a raid there.

Seeing the cops Das jumped into the pond.

Local people alleged that despite Das being missing, police left the spot without looking for him.

On Wednesday morning local people spotted Das's body floating on the water and informed the police.

An unnatural death case has been registered.Meanwhilem, investigation into the matter is underway, police sources said.