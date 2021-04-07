Aftershocks hit N Bengal

DARJEELING: A series of earthquakes rocked the region in the past 24 hours triggering panic.



After the 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Indo-Bhutan border in Sikkim on Monday night, Tuesday witnessed a number of aftershocks throughout the day.

At 7:07 am, 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook North Bengal. The epicenter was recorded in Jalpaiguri (latitude 26.72, Longitude 89.04,) 64 km east of Siliguri, with a depth of 10km.

The next tremor was felt at 10:44 am. With a magnitude of 3.7 and 10 km depth, the epicenter was recorded in Jalpaiguri (Latitude 26.28, Longitude 88.68. )

At 2:31pm, another earthquake of 3.9 magnitude occurred in Bhutan. The epicenter was recorded at Latitude 26.95 and Longitude 89.33 with a depth of 10 km. Tremors were felt in the Darjeeling Hills, Sikkim, Jalpaiguri, Bhutan and border areas of Nepal also. Though there were no reports of any loss of life in Tuesday's tremors, there are reports of damage to property in Sikkim owing to the 5.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday night. Many houses developed cracks in east and south Sikkim. A school was also affected in Cheuribotay, East Sikkim.

The earthquake has triggered a huge flow of water from the Sang Khola area in Sikkim. Locals claim that the water is flowing out from the abandoned Madhya Bharati tunnel.

The quake was a grim reminder of the region being highly prone to earthquakes. A 6.9 magnitude earthquake had struck Sikkim on September 18, 2011 causing extensive damage to life and property.