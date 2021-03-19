'After winning Bengal polls we will bring poribortan in Delhi'

Kalaikunda: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Thursday gave a call to oust BJP out of Delhi after winning the Assembly polls in Bengal.



"He (Prime Minister) is now using the word paribartan. It is our slogan. He has now copied it. First let us win the Assembly elections, then we will dive to bring paribortan (change) in Delhi," Banerjee said while campaigning for candidates of her party at Kalaikunda near Kharagpur in West Midnapore.

Banerjee's fresh attack on the saffron brigade comes within a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at Purulia where he accused the state government of not carrying out any development in Jangalmahal.

Accusing the Modi government of being indifferent to migrant workers that claimed 100 of their lives at the time of lockdown, Banerjee said: "BJP is well aware that we will become a big threat for them by coming up as an alternate power in Delhi along with other political parties.

That is the reason why they are leaving no options left to grab power in Bengal.

Banerjee's statement of aiming Delhi comes at the time when different Opposition political leaders including JMM's Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and DMK's MK Stalin extended all support to her in the fight against BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Alerting people that BJP has fetched a plan to loot votes by bringing in "outsiders" by train a day ahead of the elections, Trinamool Congress supremo urged people not to return home without casting their votes.

"It may happen that you all will be told that EVM machine has malfunctioned. Please do not return without giving your vote," she said. In the same breath she urged her party workers to check the EVMs repeatedly after mock poll to avoid rigging.

It may be mentioned that she had earlier directed her party workers to guard the strong rooms round the clock from the day of the election at their respective areas till the date of counting. Going a step ahead, she requested her party workers, who will be guarding the strong rooms, not to accept food and drinks from any strangers. "If needed, cook and eat your food at the camp outside the strong room itself," she said.