After wining, 3 Independent candidates express interest to join Trinamool

Kolkata: Three independent candidates who had won the civic elections have expressed their interest in joining the Trinamool Congress.



TMC scored a landslide victory by winning 134 among the 144 seats in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, the results of which was declared on Tuesday.

"The party will take the final call," Firhad Hakim, senior Trinamool Congress leader said.

Rubina Naaz won from ward 135 by defeating her nearest rival Akhtari Nizami of Trinamool Congress by a margin of 370 votes. Purbasa Naskar won from ward 141 by a margin of 509 votes over TMC's Sibnath Gayen.

Ayesha Kaniz won the civic polls from ward 43 by a margin of 2,111 votes.