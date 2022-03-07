After war of words with Dilip Ghosh, Locket meets rebel BJP leaders

KOLKATA: Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP and secretary of party's state unit, met dissident party leaders on Monday a day after party's national vice-president Dilip Ghosh slammed the former without naming her.



Chatterjee met Jay Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari—who were temporarily suspended by the party— along with Sayantan Basu and Raju Banerjee. Both Basu and Banerjee had been dropped from the state committee of BJP.

Chatterjee, who refused to divulge the subject of the meeting, admitted that "political issues had been discussed. It was a social gathering." Chatterjee had raised questions regarding the ability of the state leaders during the party's meeting on Saturday.

After Chatterjee had pointed out that 'merely accusing TMC of violence won't help the BJP', Ghosh had said: 'Those who did not work on the field during polls and evaded their responsibilities are making such critical comments..." To this, Chatterjee had replied while speaking to a news channel that if Ghosh had such issues, he should have spoken at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Tathagata Roy, former state president of the party, had said: "The state unit has become rotten. The effort to raise questions regarding the ability of the leaders during meetings will not produce any result..."