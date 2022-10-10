After TMC leader intercepts vehicle, 140 smuggled cattle seized

KOLKATA: About140 cattle were reportedly seized at Hura in Purulia on Sunday evening as those were being allegedly smuggled in 23 goods vehicles.



On Sunday evening, a local Trinamool Congress leader and some party workers intercepted a convoy of goods vehicles on the Purulia-Bankura Highway. It was found that about 149 cattle were being carried. Eight of the cattle had died during the transit.

Immediately, police were informed. Cops from Hura police station seized the cattle and arrested 23 persons. It is being suspected that the cattle were being smuggled from other states.

S. Selvamurugan, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Purulia said that the seized cattle are buffaloes. "We have registered a case and started a probe to find out from where the cattle were procured and where were those to be delivered," said the SP.

A few months ago on the same road in Purulia, a milk container toppled inside which several cattle were found. Cops suspect that the cattle smugglers are using the route through Purulia to reach Kolkata and its suburban areas.