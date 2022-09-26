After state steps in, Kurmis lift agitation; train services resume

KOLKATA: After the intervention of state government, the Kurmi community has withdrawn their agitation and railway services have been put back to order on Sunday. They had been agitating since the past six days at two stations under the Adra Division of South Eastern Railway (SER).



Around 7:15 am on Sunday, the blockade was lifted from Kustaur railway station. Two hours later, around 9 am, train services started under the Adra-Purulia branch of the Adra division of the SER. A cargo train named BOBRN carrying coal from Purulia passed through Anara station for the Mejia thermal power project after the protest was lifted.

As a result of the withdrawal of the agitation, trains like Howrah to Ghatsila Express, Kharagpur to Tatanagar Special, Santragachi-Purulia-Howrah Rupasi Bangla Express, Kharagpur to Ranchi Express and Asansol to Purulia MEMU Special, amongst other trains started running as per the scheduled timing and route on Sunday. To resolve the issue, a discussion had taken place on Saturday at the office of District Magistrate on the demand of the protesters. Officials had also joined the meeting through video call. After the meeting, the chief of Kurmi community Ajit Prasad Mahato had called off the protest.