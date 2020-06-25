After state govt steps in, private labs & hospitals slash COVID-19 test rate

Kolkata: Most of the private hospitals and laboratories in the state have lowered the price of COVID-19 test at Rs 2,200 following the state government's appeal.



State government had earlier urged the private hospitals to slash the price to ease out the cost burden of people belonging to the economically weaker section. The private hospitals were earlier taking Rs 4500 from the people for each sample test. As there is a surge in the number of COVID positive patients, the state government felt the need of cutting the cost of tests at private establishments.

Most of the private laboratories are now taking Rs 2,200

from patients for a single test while few others are taking anything between Rs 2,200 and Rs 3,500. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had also urged the state government to take up the issue with the private laboratories. West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) which looks after issues relating to the private hospitals, had urged the private hospital authorities to slash the cost. The state government also found that if the private hospitals lower the cost it would also help the government to combat the situation. All the state government owned laboratories conduct the COVID tests free of costs.

It may be mentioned here that the Supreme Court in its observation also pointed out that the price of the COVID tests should be lowered by the private labs. It also instructed the Centre to take up the issue. The Centre has not yet issued any directives to the state government in this regard. The ICMR had earlier fixed the rate of COVID test by the private hospitals at Rs 4,500.

Justice Ashim Kumar Banerjee, Chairperson of WBCERC said: "We urged the private hospitals and laboratories to cut the rate of COVID tests. All the private hospitals and laboratories have responded to our appeal and lowered the cost. Most of the private hospitals are now charging patients with Rs 2,200 for a single test instead of earlier Rs 4,500. Though some private hospitals are taking an amount between Rs 2,200 and Rs 3,500."