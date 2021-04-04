'After ruining India's economy, BJP lying of making Sonar Bangla'

AraMbag (Hooghly): Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee addressing a gathering after a roadshow here said that BJP after ruining India financially is now lying about making a "Sonar Bangla".

Banerjee took part in a road show from Pallishree to Gourhati More here on Saturday afternoon. He said: "After failing to set up sonar UP, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, BJP is now lying to set up Sonar Bangla."

The Trinamool Congress MP added: "People have understood that when the BJP leaders like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are making promises they are nothing but lies and absolute lie. People did not get Rs 15 lakh as promised by Modi before 2014 Lok Sabha election and his vow to provide jobs to two crore youths has also fallen flat. Nothing happened and now they have come with a new basket that contains lies."

Banerjee urged Modi to come out of his "double standard". "In Bangladesh he had said Joy Bangla and when we say Joy Bangla here in Bengal he calls us Bangladeshi. How long can he survive with this double standards," he asked.

Trinamool Youth Congress president said people had seen the "Acche din of BJP when the prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene have sky rocketed. The prices of essential commodities have gone up. We do not want such Acche din," he said.

Abhishek remarked that during Amphan and COVID-19 not a single BJP leader was seen on the streets. "They did not come out of their homes and made big statements trying to find faults with the state government."

Coming down heavily on BJP leaders for their statement that giving tab to the students was a a move to win election he said: "Those who got tabs or smart phones are students of class XII and they will not cast their votes as they are yet to attain the stipulated age. BJP leaders are so dumb that you cannot make them understand this. Sabuj Sathi cycles are given to students from classes IX to XII and they are also not voters."

He urged people to vote for Trinamool to drive out the outsiders and ensure defeat of the turncoats handsomely.