After reconsideration, 100% pass in HS

kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) declared on Monday that 100 per cent candidates have passed Class XII examinations this year.



"Our government is humanitarian. So, all the candidates who have enrolled for the Higher Secondary examinations have been awarded pass marks considering the COVID situation," Mahua Das, president of WBCHSE said.

Earlier when the Higher Secondary examination results 2021 was published by the Council on July 22, the pass percentage was 97.69. About 819202 candidates had enrolled and 799088 of them were declared successful. However, following announcement of results, there were agitations by unsuccessful candidates in different parts of the state, who claimed that they deserved to pass.

According to the Council president, there were 18000 candidates who had failed in the examination, but even candidates who had not enrolled themselves had joined the agitation. The state government had asked the Council to consider all the unsuccessful candidates' case sympathetically considering the COVID situation.

A Council official said while conducting a survey of the class XI results of the candidates which was one of the evaluation parameters for the preparation of HS results this year, it was found that there were some candidates, who were not been able to appear for Class XI examinations, and some had appeared in only one subject. Some schools had not been able to conduct practical or project work due to the COVID situation which is beyond their control, while some others had sent the class XI marks file to the Council in some other format which is not in adherence to the format stated by the Council.

The official further pointed out that some of the schools had submitted their marks file for class XI where it was found that some students had received single digit marks, some were marked absent in project or practical and thus they got zero. Hence, while preparing the results these candidates could not be awarded pass marks.

"Whatever happened was triggered due to the hard times associated with COVID-19 situation. So, all the candidates who have enrolled for this year's HS examination have been declared as pass and the revised marksheets have been handed over to them," the official reiterated. The Council president claimed to have received 14200 applications for review, which will be processed in quick time to ensure that the students face no difficulty in admission in the undergraduate level.

The Higher Secondary examination was cancelled this year due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The Council had segregated the theoretical marks into two parts by giving 40 per cent weightage to the marks obtained in Madhyamik examination and another 60 per cent weightage to the subject marks in class XI. In addition to this, the students were assessed by their scores in practical examination and project work in Class XII. Das said those who were dissatisfied with the poor grades awarded to them will be able to sit for exams once the situation improves, provided they formally apply for the same.