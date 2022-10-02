After Nov 2019, single-day footfall at Metro crosses the 7L-mark

Kolkata: The Metro Railway on Friday (Panchami) witnessed about 7.5 lakh footfall.

At 90,286, the highest footfall in the North-South metro corridor was witnessed at Dum Dum. Metro ran 288 services during the day. On Friday, metro earned Rs 1,19,46,315 by selling tokens, smart cards and recharging of smart cards. After Dum Dum, Kalighat recorded 53, 266, while Esplanade recorded 52, 190 and Rabindra Sadan recorded 40, 497 footfalls. They carried around 7, 43, 853 passengers.

Metro railway crossed the seven lakh-mark on Chaturthi. They had carried around 7,10, 521 passengers. The last time when the footfall at metro had surpassed the seven lakh-mark was on November 27, 2019.

According to metro officials, all possible measures have been taken to cater to the expected rush during Durga Puja days. Apart from extending the service time to all night and arranging security forces for vulnerable

stations, metro railway will also open additional booking counters at any station if the situation demands.