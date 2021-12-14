After mother's death, HC gives child's custody to her friend instead of kid's father

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court (HC) recently granted custody of a four-and-a-half year old girl to the deceased mother's friend over biological father.



This apart, the Court has granted visitation rights to the biological to encourage the bonding of the child with her biological father.

The biological father of the child (Ally Das), who had been arrested after the criminal case registered against him over the suicide of his wife, had appealed to the Calcutta High Court seeking custody of the minor who at that time had been in the custody of her maternal grandmother, Kajal Saha (who also committed suicide recently). The child is now being looked after by the Kajal's neighbour and distant relative Jolie Roy.

A division bench, comprising Justice Bivas Pattanayak and Justice Joymalya Baghchi, during the hearing in November, observed that it must also be borne in mind that a bond between the child and her natural father ought to be encouraged from tender age. Such is not an assertion of right of the father but a step towards wholesome development of minor vis-a-vis her natural parents.

The court directed that the order shall be communicated to the secretary, Juvenile Justice Committee to the Child Welfare Officer of the District concerned for immediate implementation. Any inconvenience caused to the Child Welfare Officer either of the parties shall be viewed seriously.