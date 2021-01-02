After mother & brother, sister held for man's murder in Salt Lake

Kolkata: In connection to the murder of Arjun Mahensariya—a resident of Salt Lake who was allegedly killed by his mother and younger brother—police arrested the deceased's 20-year-old sister Vaidehi. After being arrested from Ranchi, she has been remanded in police custody.

According to a forensic report, 40 kg of wood was bought to burn the body. Around 4 kg of camphor was used to remove foul smell emanating from the body.

The police have found 'tantra' (black magic) connection in the murder case. According to sources, police found several objects, which are used for practising black magic, from the accused's house while conducting the probe. Arjun's body was burnt inside the drawing room using ghee as part of a 'tantra' ritual performed by his mother, Geeta. However, several questions were still unanswered. Geeta's daughter Vaidehi was missing after the incident. Cops learnt from local residents that several people attached to such rituals used to visit Geeta frequently. Meanwhile, the main accused — Geeta and her younger son Vidur — were produced before the Bidhannagar ACJM Court in December after completion of the police remand.

They were again remanded in police custody for 7 days. Sources said Geeta had been misleading the police by changing her statement

repeatedly.