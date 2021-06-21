After Mamata, 4 other TMC leaders move HC to seek review of poll results

KOLKATA: Besides Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, four other TMC leaders— Alorani Sarkar, Sangram Kumar Dolai, Manas Majumder and Shantiram Mahato—who lost the last state polls by narrow margins, moved Calcutta High Court seeking a review of the poll results in their respective constituencies. Four different judges heard the separate petitions last Friday. These matters will be heard next in late June and July.



Mahato, who was defeated by BJP's Baneshwar Mahato in Balarampur, alleged malpractice in the counting process. He had lost the seat by 423 votes. His plea was heard by Justice Subhasis Dasgupta. The next hearing date is on July 15.

Sarkar, who represented TMC in Bongaon Dakshin constituency, submitted before Justice Bibek Chaudhuri that BJP candidate, Swapan Majumder, had not revealed correct information in his affidavit to the Election Commission. Sarkar has alleged that Majumder submitted a forged declaration with regard to his academic qualification in the affidavit. "He (Majumder) adopted corrupt practice within the meaning of Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," Sarkar's petition stated. Majumder, who was allowed to contest the polls with the 'incorrect affidavit', had publicly campaigned in support of his candidature 'during the silent period' and allegedly violated the statutory provision of law. Later, Majumder won by 2,008 votes. HC directed Majumder to file an affidavit before the court within two weeks.

Dolui, who lost to BJP's Ashok Dinda by 1,260 votes in Moyna, appealed to HC alleging irregularities in counting. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh will hear the matter next on June 25. Meanwhile, Manas Majumder submitted before the court that the BJP candidate, Biswanath Karak, who won from Goghat with 4,147 votes, had not stated about criminal cases against him in the EC affidavit. Justice Suvra Ghosh will hear the same matter on July 9.

Earlier, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee filed an election petition at the Calcutta High Court challenging the result of the Nandigram Assembly constituency in which she lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by a slender margin. The case is set to be heard by the Bench of Justice Kaushik Chandra on Friday. Banerjee, who had contested as a Trinamool Congress candidate from Nandigram, was first declared elected by a margin of 1,200 votes. Later the result was reversed in favour of Adhikari stating that he won by a margin of 1,956 votes.