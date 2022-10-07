'After KMC intensifies vigil, dengue spread under control in city'

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC)'s tireless effort to stop the spread of dengue has paid dividend with fewer people attending the Urban Primary Health Centres to test their blood during the Pujas.



All the 144 UPHCs are opened till October 10 and leaves of the KMC's health department employees and officials have been cancelled.

There are 15 dengue detection clinics that are being opened every day. In addition to this, the KMC had opened fever clinics in all the wards.

Debashis Biswas, OSD and Chief Vector control officer of KMC, said: "Dengue is on the rise globally and in India, with Bengal being no exception. But as the vigil has been intensified the spread of dengue is well under control. The civic employees are working round the clock to provide safety to the people of Kolkata."

The civic authorities on Thursday launched a special cleaning drive in ward 123 in Behala, where the house of Sourav Ganguly is situated.

His wife Dona Ganguly underwent treatment at a private nursing home after being afflicted with the mosquito carrying disease.

Meanwhile, Biswas said that during the drive dengue carrying larvae could not be found in the area.

He urged people to get in touch with the UPHCs if they are found to be suffering from fever along with bodyache and runny nose or experiencing any dengue-like symptoms for speedy detection and timely treatment.