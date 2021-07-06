After Kamarhati, TMC men attacked in Titagarh

KOLKATA: Within barely 24 hours of the attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Kamarhati, some miscreants hurled bombs and assaulted a few party workers in Titagarh on Sunday evening.



An elderly woman and a few Trinamool Congress workers suffered injuries due to the attack.

According to locals, on Sunday evening Trinamool Congress workers were sitting inside the party office when a group of miscreants riding motorcycles came to the spot and started assaulting them. It had been alleged that the miscreants were also carrying firearms. Though Trinamool Congress workers tried to defend, they failed. At the same time, an elderly woman, who was passing through the area, was caught in the middle of a clash and suffered injury.

After the miscreants fled, local people rushed the injured people to a local hospital. Titagarh police station was also informed. Police have collected CCTV footage of the area and are trying to identify the miscreants. Police picket has been set up in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Earlier, a Trinamool Congress worker was shot at on Saturday night and a few others were assaulted in Kamarhati. TMC MLA of Kamarhati, Madan Mitra, alleged that BJP-backed goons were trying to create disturbance since the election results were

declared.

Till Sunday night, six persons were arrested by the cops of Belghoria police station in this connection.

According to locals, on Saturday night a group of bike-borne miscreants dragged the TMC worker, Manas Bardhan, out of the party office near Bivar more in Kamarhati. The accused persons have been remanded to police custody for five days.

It had been alleged that when the other TMC workers came out to save Bardhan, they were assaulted. Before leaving the place, the miscreants fired a few rounds and one bullet hit Bardhan.

He was immediately rushed to a local hospital from where he was transferred to a private hospital in Kolkata. Later, a case was registered on charges of assault, grievous hurt and attempt to murder along with relevant sections of the Arms Act.

In another incident, TMC workers were attacked allegedly by BJP-backed goons and at least 95 houses of the party workers were damaged at Bhogabanpur in East Midnapore. Bombs were also hurled in the area.

Local TMC leaders moved to the State Human Rights Commission to lodge a complaint in this regard.