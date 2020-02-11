After Joyee football, MSME dept mulls making handballs

Kolkata: Taking a step forward after its immense success in manufacturing Joyee football, Refugee Handicrafts under the state Micro, Small, Medium Enterprise and Textiles (MSME) department is now mulling a new venture of manufacturing handballs.



It may be mentioned that making Joyee footballs by engaging the rural populace, mainly women, was one of the dream projects of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. With the manufacturing of Joyee footballs, Refugee Handicrafts that was set up in 1950 has also witnessed a growth in terms of business in the past two years.

The project will help to further create job opportunities in the rural part of the state and according to experts such ventures stands crucial in leaving a positive mark on the rural economy when the country is going down on various economic indices.

Manas Bhattacharya, the chairman of the refugee handicrafts manufacturing committee, said that recently we have received proposals of manufacturing handballs besides the existing items including football and volleyball.

"Shyamal Adak, Chairman of Haldia Municipality, has discussed it when we met in a programme recently. At present, there is a good demand of handballs across the state. So, we have started discussing with our technical experts about manufacturing the same," said Bhattacharya.

He further said: "Similar process will be followed in manufacturing handballs as we do for Joyee footballs. In the case of handball, size is smaller than that of football. So the rural populace, who are experts in manufacturing footballs, can easily stitch handballs as well. Just our experts will give them the needed guidelines that include its sizes, design and all."

Chairman of Haldia Municipality added: "We are going to hold meetings with the local clubs those who are involved in sports activities and would like to know in which particular game they are keen to provide training. Based on the same, they will be provided with

necessary infrastructural support. There are several clubs under the jurisdiction of the civic body where round the year handball practices take place.

Pradip Koley, Joint Secretary of West Bengal State Handball Association, said: "Handball is being played in all districts in our state and both men and women teams are representing each district. Handball teams from seven universities including Calcutta University, Jadavpur University, Kalyani University and Burdwan University have participated this time in the all India university level tournament. Kolkata Police also has its own handball team. Moreover, players from Bengal represent our national team in many international events including Asian Games."