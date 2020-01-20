After indoor games, singing classes for Swapno Bhor

Kolkata: The Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) has introduced a slew of measures to keep senior citizens, who are members of Swapno Bhor, the first institution for senior citizens in New Town, engaged in various activities throughout the year. In one such initiative, HIDCO has now started Sanai, a forum to coach the members in singing.



Sudeb Chattopadhyay, who had received training in singing from Ramkumar Chattopadhyay, will coach the senior citizens. The logo of Sanai was inaugurated at a function held at Snehodiya by Debashis Sen, chairman of HIDCO on Saturday.

Twenty-two members have enrolled on the first day itself. The music class will be held every Saturday from 4 pm to 5.30 pm. However, only the male members of Swapno Bhor can become members of Sanai.

For its women members, Swapno Bhor has a musical group called Antara. There are 40 members in Antara now and the musical training is being provided by Sutapa Majumdar.

Swapno Bhor, which has around 700 members, stands on three acres of land. There is a two-storeyed building that houses a library, a coffee shop, rooms for indoor games, an auditorium where cultural shows and talks are held every Sunday. The senior citizens take part in indoor games and competitions held every year.

Opposite Swapno Bhor is Snehodiya, a state of the art living for senior citizens. The residents of Snehodiya had also organised a Durga Puja in 2019.