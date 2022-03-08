After hike in fines, traffic violation cases drop by 85K in a month

KOLKATA: After the state government increased the penalty for various traffic related offences in January, the number of traffic violation cases dropped significantly in February as compared to the previous month.



While 2,87,261 drivers and two-wheeler riders were prosecuted in January for traffic rules violation, about 2,01,626 people were prosecuted during February.

Though overall traffic cases gone down by around 85,000 in a month, increasing cases of over-speeding has become a major cause of concern for the traffic cops.

During January, 2,147 motorists were intercepted for over-speeding and 2,944 for dangerous driving. These apart, 49,337 citation cases for over-speeding and 427 citation cases for dangerous driving were sent to the owners of the offending vehicles.

In February, about 2,261 motorists were intercepted and prosecuted for over-speeding and 1,957 for dangerous driving. Throughout the month of February, 67,781 motorists received citation cases for over-speeding and 656 for dangerous driving.

During January, 73,344 traffic rules violators were prosecuted through compound or seizure system while the figure is 43,850 in February. Also 2,11,200 citation cases were sent to the concerned persons' mobile number in January, about 43,850 offending car and two wheeler owners received citation messages. This apart, while 2,717 motorists were prosecuted for no parking through sticker cases, only 986 of such drivers and riders were prosecuted in February.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic, Arijit Sinha, also informed that 440 motorists were booked for driving under influence of liquor and 93 driving licenses were suspended for three months during February.