After gap of five months, daily Covid cases cross 3K-mark

KOLKATA: After a gap of around five months, the number of single-day Covid cases in Bengal crossed 3,000-mark on Thursday with five deaths being reported in the past 24 hours.



Around 3,029 new Covid cases were detected across the state on Thursday.

North 24-Parganas once again tops the list in terms of highest daily cases followed by Kolkata. North 24-Parganas registered 732 fresh cases on Thursday and Kolkata 574.

Single-day Covid cases remained at 2,979 on Wednesday from what stood at 2,659 on Tuesday. Single day Covid infection in Bengal substantially dropped on Monday to 1,915 cases from what stood at 2,962 on Sunday.

Five Covid deaths have been reported on Thursday. Four people died of Covid on Wednesday whereas on Tuesday five deaths were reported. Positivity rate has gone up to 18.95 per cent on Thursday from what stood at 18.59 per cent on Wednesday.

Covid fatality was reported at 1.03 per cent on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday's figure. The figure stood at 1.04 per cent on Sunday.

Around 15,981 samples were tested in the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 25,750,586 sample tests so far till date. Around 28,134 people are currently in home isolation while around 722 are in hospitals.

There is none in safe homes so far. Around 1,664 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The health department has laid stress on the completion of booster doses on the elderly people having comorbidities.

The department has already issued advisories asking the districts to ensure that people in public gatherings must follow appropriate Covid behaviour like wearing masks, physical distancing.

The protocols issued by the department said that No Covd tests are required in case of routine hospital admission and no patient can be referred to another hospital for lack of facility of testing.

Health officials have found that infection rate is going up in various tourist spots like Birbhum, Darjeeling etc which suggest that the tourists might not be wearing masks and Covid protocols and this can trigger a rise in infection in those areas.