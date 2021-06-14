After gap of about 64 days, fresh cases drop below 4,000 mark

KOLKATA: After a gap of more than 64 days, daily Covid infection in Bengal dropped below 4,000 on Sunday which gives a psychological boost to the health officials. The number of fresh cases dropped to 3,984 on Sunday from what remained at 4,286 on Saturday.



Bengal had seen 3,648 fresh cases on April 9 while on the very next day the number stood at 4,043. Bengal has so far seen 14,61,257 Covid cases till Sunday. Around 2,497 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. Around 14,26,710 patients have so far been discharged from the hospitals after being cured. Number of fatalities stood at 84 on Sunday.

The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 16,896. The number of active cases remained at 17,651 on Sunday.

The state has so far vaccinated 1,76,55,118 people out of which around 53,232 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Sunday.

The Bengal government has already conducted vaccinations on 19,21,654 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government. On Saturday, around 2,14,034 people were vaccinated across the state.

Covid recovery rate stood at 97.64 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 6.63 on Sunday.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 16.82.

Bengal has so far conducted 1,32,95,856 Covid sample tests so far with around 60,113 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.Kolkata has registered 15 Covid deaths on Sunday while North 24-Parganas has seen 20 Covid deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 9 deaths, Howrah 9, Hooghly 4, West Burdwan 1, East Midnapore 1, West Midnapore 4, Bankura 2, Birbhum 1, Nadia 4, Murshidabad 3, South Dinajpur 2, North Dinajpur 2, Jalpaiguri 2, Darjeeling 5. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 426 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 597.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,756 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,276 people so far.

According to the health department's figure, the total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far reached 49 in the state. No new mucormycosis case has been reported in the state on Sunday. No death among confirmed cases was reported on Sunday. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases went up to 12. Around 4 new suspected cases had been reported on Sunday and the total suspected cases have reached 118 in the state so far.