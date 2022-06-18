After gap of 2 years, more than 9K pilgrims set to travel for Haj

KOLKATA: After a Covid-engineered hiatus of two years, about 9,200 pilgrims are set to travel for Haj pilgrimage from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, according to the Executive Officer, West Bengal Haj Committee.



These pilgrims are from Bengal and also from neighbouring states like Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The pilgrims are reporting to Madinat-ul-Hujjaj, where their medical check-up is being done. The boarding pass and other logistics are being done here. Haj operations started from Friday and about 730 pilgrims have already moved in two flights.

New Town Kolkata Development Authority and Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and comfortable journey for the pilgrims.