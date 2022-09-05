After gap of 17 months, Food Plaza to reopen at Howrah station

kolkata: After a gap of about 17 months, the Food Plaza at Howrah Station will be reopened. It will be reopened on Monday, ahead of Durga Puja. 'Sundarini Naturals' will launch its 10th outlet at the Food Plaza in Howrah station.

Sunderban Cooperative Milk and Livestock Producers Ltd sells its products under the brand name 'Sundarini Naturals.' "We have tied-up with a private agency that has been selected by IRCTC for running the Food Plaza. More than 50 types of traditional Bengali sweets, snacks, savouries, dahi, paneer, organic cow ghee, organic wild Sunderban honey, etc will be sold from the outlet. People can savour the sweets sitting at the Food Plaza and there will be take away option too,"a senior official of SCMLP said. Sundarini, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was rolled out to empower the women of Sunderbans

in 2015.