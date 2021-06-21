After fresh hike, petrol price at a historic high

Kolkata: With a further increase of 28 paise, the petrol price in Bengal is at the threshold of crossing the mark of Rs 100 per litre. The hike — 27th in seven weeks —pushed fuel prices in state to new historic highs on Sunday.

The petrol price in Kolkata on Sunday was Rs 97.12 per litre with an increase by 28 paise compared to that of on Saturday. The petrol price in the state remained constant at Rs 96.84 per litre on Friday and Saturday. Prior to that its price increased after almost every alternate days.

The petrol price in Mumbai already crossed Rs 100 mark a few days ago. It is at present stands at Rs 103.36 a litre in Mumbai, where diesel price is Rs 95.44 a litre.

The petrol and diesel price in Chennai was Rs 98.40 per litre and Rs. 92.58 per litre respectively. In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 97.22 a litre, while diesel is now priced at Rs 87.97 per litre. The diesel price in the state has also gone up by 28 paise and it was Rs 90.82 per litre on Sunday.

The hike in fuel prices is leading to skyrocketing of essential commodities and vegetables. Transportation cost of goods is going up with the increase in prices of diesel and its effect is falling on prices of essential commodities.

"Prices of all vegetables have gone up by at least Rs 10 to Rs 15 on an average. How can we manage the situation with the resources to run our family remaining same with such hike in prices of essential goods? Centre needs to react now instead of remaining indifferent to the situation," said Hrishikesh Chatterjee who went to buy vegetables at Jadubabu Bazar in south Kolkata on Sunday morning.

Petrol pump owners are also bearing the heat of price rise of fuel as they are witnessing a considerable drop in their per dale sale.

"We will be initiating a movement against the abnormal hike in prices of petrol and a meeting to prepare the roadmap of the movement will be prepared in a meeting on Monday," said Prasenjit Sen, Joint Secretary of West Bengal Petroleum Dealers Association.