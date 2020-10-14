After Flipkart, Amazon starts logistic hub; Puja gift for youth, says CM

Kolkata: With the robust economic strategy of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bengal is witnessing the creation of 20,050 direct job opportunities in midst of the Covid situation with setting up of logistic hubs by e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced: "Amazon has set up a logistic hub at Uluberia logistic park in Howrah. It has started functioning from Tuesday and this comes as a Puja gift for the students and youths of Bengal."

Amazon will be catering the entire eastern and north eastern zone from the logistic hub at Uluberia.

"Setting up of the logistic hubs by these e-commerce giants will attract more investment as more such companies will show interest in setting up similar infrastructure in the state," Banerjee said adding that setting up of the logistic hubs is generating 20,050 direct employment opportunities in the state. At the same time it will lead to another few thousands of indirect job opportunities.

Flipkart started operating its logistic hub at Uluberia itself on March 12. There was an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore. It has also led to creation of thousands of jobs and playing a crucial role in giving a major boost to the economy in the area.

According to the experts, the cooperative approach of the state government along with the presence of talented youths in the state is ensuring attraction of investment in Bengal. At the same time such a huge investment, when the country is witnessing an economic slowdown following the nationwide lockdown, becomes crucial for the

state.

This comes when a few days ago Bengal came up as the first state in the country to implement pan European projects with the launching of two major "environment friendly sustainable development projects" in the leather and solar power sectors that opened the door for creation of more than 5 lakh job opportunities.