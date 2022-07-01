After Feb, single-day Covid cases cross 1,500-mark; advisory issued

kolkata: State health department, on Thursday, issued an advisory giving a detailed outline regarding how to combat the surge in Covid cases. After early February, daily Covid cases in Bengal crossed 1,500-mark. On Thursday, Bengal registered 1,524 fresh cases.



In its advisory the department urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. It has also said that a door-to-door vaccination campaign can be conducted to make people aware.

The new advisory has given an emphasis on the completion of primary vaccination and also the administration of booster doses. State government has urged to take up door to door campaigns to make people aware about the completion of Covid vaccination if the situation demands so. The advisory also mentioned the majority of cases in the state are mild and asymptomatic. Only asymptomatic and fully vaccinated people should preferably attend the public gatherings following the Covid protocols.

"Special emphasis should be given on completion of primary vaccination and the administration of precautionary doses. Door to door campaigns must be organized, if required. Health care workers and front line workers having close contact with people must be fully vaccinated," reads the advisory.

The health department also laid stress on the completion of booster doses on the elderly people having comorbidities. People in public gatherings must follow appropriate Covid behaviour like wearing masks, physical distancing.

State health department protocols said that No Covd tests are required in case of routine hospital admission and no patient can be referred to another hospital for lack of facility of testing. Meanwhile, one fatality was reported in Bengal on Thursday. Two fatalities were reported on Wednesday. The recovery rate on Thursday dropped to 98.61 per cent from what stood at 98.66 per cent on Wednesday. Around 414 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. State had a sudden jump from last week after the Covid curve had almost flattened for the past 3-4 months.

Positivity rate has again gone up to 12.89 per cent on Thursday from what stood at 12.74 per cent on Wednesday. Covid fatality was reported at 1.05 per cent on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday's figure. Around 11,827 samples were tested across the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 25,557,223 sample tests so far till date. Around 6,691 patients are in home isolation on Thursday. Around 303 patients are in hospitals as on Thursday. There are none in safe homes yet.