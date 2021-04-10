After EC notice for CRPF remarks, TMC chief says won't stop

Jamalpur: Stating that she would continue to speak about the interference of CRPF till it stops working for BJP, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing him of inciting violence in the state and raised apprehension that plan would be "hatched to kill" her for raising her voice against the saffron camp.



Reacting to the notice served to her by the Election Commission (EC) calling her statements against the Central forces to be "false and provocative", Banerjee raised a question on the role of the EC saying: "Prime Minister Modi violates model code of conduct (MCC) by holding rallies here on the days of elections. I campaign on poll days just because he does. Why is 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' held in poll-bound Bengal? So, should we consider that MCC is only for Mamata Banerjee when she interacts heart-to-heart with people?"

"Keep one thing in mind that I will salute the Central forces if they work impartially. But, I will continue speaking about them if they work for the BJP following Shah's instructions," she said, adding that the show-causes hardly matter to her as she had faced a similar situation in the last election when she was not allowed even to go for campaigning.

"My answer (to the EC) would be I was with the people, I am with the people and I will be with the people," she said while addressing a public meeting at Jamalpur in East Burdwan.

Slamming Shah for "egging the police to engage in unethical acts", Banerjee said: "I respect both the Central forces and the state police. But it is Shah who pushes the police to get involved in unethical acts and not the EC. CRPF is officially functioning under the EC but they are being directly operated from Shah's office."

In an unprecedented attack on the Union Home minister while addressing a rally at Memari, she said: "I have never seen such a worse and riot-hungry Home minister in my entire life. Shah is more dangerous than a tiger and he is inciting riots here. I will urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control Amit Shah first." Raising a question on the source of "the huge amount of money" that BJP was spending for the elections and "to bring in goons from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh", she said: "I know that you all will hatch a plan to kill me for raising all these questions. You have already injured my leg and now you will hatch a plan to eliminate me. It hardly matters as I will fight like a tigress till my last breath. I will continue raising my voice against anti-people policies even if everyone turns silent." Banerjee also held Shah responsible for the attack on her party's candidates Sujata Mondal Khan in Khanakul and Girindranath Barman in Mathabhanga.

She also left a strong message for a section of state police officers, who according to her, were working hand-in-glove with the Central forces to terrorise electorates, asking them to cast votes in favour of the BJP. "The policemen in the lower rank are performing their duties diligently. However, some officers have been bought (by the BJP). But, they will flee after the polls and we will remain here for the remaining days," she said. Banerjee also raised questions on the role of the police as it is yet to arrest anyone in connection with the murder of Nandigram's Rabin Manna, who succumbed to the injuries that he received when he was allegedly beaten by BJP workers. He died at SSKM Hospital on Friday.